Lorraine C. (Clark) Coakley of Milton passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Daughter of the late Edward J. and Esther (Corbett) Clark, she was predeceased by her husband, Jerome P. Coakley, and her sisters, Claire Ames Grinnell, Shirley Carney, Barbara Sullivan, Beverlee Clark and Mary Cavanaugh. She is survived by her son, Christopher Coakley MD and his wife Molly of Duxbury; daughter, Jane of Rockland; and grandchildren, Erin and Kevin Coakley, both of South Boston. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Sullivan of Centerville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Friday 5-8 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. For information and online condolence, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019