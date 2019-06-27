|
Lorraine D. (Belanger) Rochford, (89) of Riverview, Florida and long-time resident of Scituate, MA passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William C. Rochford, who passed away in 2002. Her lifes work was dedicated to her family and making a comfortable home. She embodied all that is perceived in the affectionate term Mom. Her gentle hand, strong will, and determination became the role model for her children. She was meticulous in everything she did with an attention to detail not commonly seen. Being a bookkeeper for a small school in Kingston for many years, fit well with her detailed oriented personality. She enjoyed traveling and made her way to Europe, Hawaii, and Japan collecting wonderful memories. She also faced challenges throughout her life beginning with a broken leg that incapacitated her for nearly a year with the effects of that injury enduring for the remainder of her life. However, she continued to cook, clean, and maintain the mountain of laundry from four kids all while healing. She also endured what no parent should ever have to, the death of a child. The middle brother, William C. Rochford II, passed away in 1991 leaving a lifetime scar on her soul. After moving to Florida in 2009 to be closer to her children, she fought through a heart attack, stroke, broken leg (again), and a broken arm. Through her entire life she has faced all of these adversities like a prize fighter. Each time she was knocked down, she got back up and continued to fight. Her strength of character and strong religious and moral compass were the cornerstone of her long and happy life. As the matriarch of the family, she was the North Star for her children always providing the council and guidance to help them navigate their own challenges putting their needs before her own. She shared great pride in each of her childrens successes and has left an absence in their lives that will not soon be healed. Lorraine is survived by her two sons, Richard (Susan) Rochford of Tampa, Florida and Robert (Andrea) Rochford of Apollo Beach, Florida; and her daughter Pamela (Bruce) Beam of Riverview, Florida. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Amada (AJ) Deaton of Micco, Florida and six-year-old Alex Beam. Additional family were her parents, Joseph and Marie Rose Belanger (deceased); two brothers, Rene (Janet) Belanger of Holyoke, Massachusetts and Donald Belanger of Chicopee, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. There is one scheduled wake at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home at One Summer Street in Cohasset on Friday, 28 June 2019, from 6 to 8 PM. The funeral mass will be held across the street from the funeral home at Saint Anthony Parish (10 Summer Street in Cohasset) at 10:30 AM on Saturday, 29 June 2019 with interment to follow at Saint Marys cemetery in Scituate. Lorraines daughter, Pam, used to tell her, Mom, I love you more than you have loved me, because you have only loved me for part of your life, but I have loved you for all of mine. A sentiment that is shared by all her children and grandchildren. And to quote a poem by Henry Scott-Holland that she left for her children Death Is Nothing At All, All is well. Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 27, 2019