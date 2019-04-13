|
Lorraine E. (Moore) Adams, age 93, of Kingston, formerly of Halifax, Quincy and Dorchester, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston, in the comfort of her loving family. Lorraine was born in Boston, to the late Henry and Catherine (Thompson) Moore. She was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of the former Dorchester High School for Girls. She had lived in Kingston for two years, Halifax for three years, previously seven years in Quincy and many years in Chicopee. She was employed as a supervisor for the State Street Bank, working in Boston and Quincy for over thirty years. Lorraine loved bingo and trips to Foxwoods with family and friends. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed vacations in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She was dedicated to her family and especially to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great great-grandsons. Beloved wife for sixty-three years of the late Roy P. Adams. Devoted mother of Catherine Lauzon and her husband Roger of Chicopee, Jean MacNeil and her husband Donald of Halifax, Richard Adams of Brookline, Brian Adams and his wife Brenda of Plymouth, Lorrie Bartlett and her husband Edward of Scituate, Diane Schotte of Chicopee, Kenneth Adams and his wife Lisa of Braintree and the late Roy Adams. Loving grandmother of seventeen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and two great great-grandsons. One of six siblings, Lorraine was the dear sister of Marilyn McGourty of Braintree, Donna Marston of Quincy and predeceased by Ruth Casey, Henry Moore and Geraldine Ray. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, April 17, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Lorraines memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019