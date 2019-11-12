|
|
Lorraine E. Fennell, 83 of Marshfield, MA, passed away on November 8, 2019. Services for Lorraine will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St, Rockland, MA on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow at the Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland MA. Luncheon at the Rockland Golf Course at 1pm. For directions, online guestbook, and complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019