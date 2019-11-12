Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-0920
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rockland Golf Course
Burial
Following Services
Holy Family Cemetery
Rockland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Fennell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine E. Fennell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine E. Fennell Obituary
Lorraine E. Fennell, 83 of Marshfield, MA, passed away on November 8, 2019. Services for Lorraine will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St, Rockland, MA on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow at the Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland MA. Luncheon at the Rockland Golf Course at 1pm. For directions, online guestbook, and complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -