|
|
Lorraine Evelyn Grojean, 83, of Pelham Road, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the High Point Hospice House, Haverhill, Massachusetts. Lorraine was born on June 8, 1935 in Boston, Mass, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Sayre) Baker. Lorraine enjoyed scrapbooking and reading, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Lorraine is survived by a son Clifton Knowles; two daughters, Rae-Marie Wissekerke and her husband, Mark and Pamela Dever; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, William Baker and his wife, Marie; 1 niece and 2 nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Grojean, her daughter, Debbie Beaudry, brothers Frank and Steven Baker, sister, Janice Callahan and her brother-in-law, Jack Callahan. There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, using the Carriage House entrance. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H. For those who wish the family suggest that memorial donations may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019