Lorraine E. (Riley) Novak, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Boston, Lorraine graduated from Girls Latin High School. Prior to her retirement, she had worked at Carney Hospital as a collections manager, for over 30 years. She was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Holbrook, where she was a member of the Josepheen's and also the Catholic Guild For women. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time at the beach. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Lorraine will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Lorraine was the wife of the late Joseph R. Novak; loving mother of Lawrence Novak of Brockton, Joanne Sullivan and her husband Daniel of Bridgewater and the late Alan J. Novak and his wife Nancy Novak of Plymouth; sister of the late Rita Loughlin; dear "Grandma" to Kellie Vernazzaro, Christopher Novak and his wife Liz, Jenna Sullivan and her husband Jason and Danielle Sullivan; and "Great-Grandma" to Jake, Will and Owen Novak and Vincent Vernazzaro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, June 20, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019