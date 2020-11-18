Lorraine F. (Frino) Newhall, of Whitman, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on November 11th, 2020, after facing a series of health challenges with admirable determination and great courage. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Newhall, Sr. Together they shared 29 years of happiness. She was the proud and loving mother of her eight children: Kelly (McGarry) Gabler and her husband Chris of Whitman, William McGarry III of Abington, John McGarry of Braintree, John Newhall and his wife Deborah of Kingston, Richard Newhall, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Lakeville, David Newhall of Barrington NH, Laura (Newhall) Muratore and her partner Joseph Darling of Hanson and Steven Newhall of Derry NH. Lorraine also leaves behind her 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly and gave her great joy. She was the dear, devoted sister of Mary Jo Lingley of Hanover, and loving aunt to her two daughters Kristen Gokey and Melissa Lunetta and their families. Lorraine was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Mucci) Frino. She was raised in Rockland, where she resided most of her life. Following graduation from Rockland High School, she attended Cape Cod Hospital's School of Nursing, where she completed their licensed practical nurse program, leading to her long career, working with children initially and then continuing on to work at South Shore Nursing Home in Rockland, for many years until her retirement. Lorraine was an active longtime member of the Rockland Sons of Italy, where she helped run the weekly bingo game and was a member of their bowling league. She also has been an ongoing supporter of the Rockland Senior Center. Lorraine was an avid bingo player, enjoyed crocheting, knitting, doing puzzles, watching movies and was fond of nature. Lorraine was very well known for the many thoughtful cards she sent for every occasion, adding her own stickers and embellishments, making the recipient of that card feel extra special. Lorraine's greatest source of pride and joy was her loving and supportive family and the numerous memorable family gatherings over the years. She stayed connected with her high school classmates, her nursing school and dear neighborhood friends and those from the Sons of Italy. She was loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lorraine to Hospice of the South Shore and mailed to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store