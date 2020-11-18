1/1
Lorraine F. Newhall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine F. (Frino) Newhall, of Whitman, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on November 11th, 2020, after facing a series of health challenges with admirable determination and great courage. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Newhall, Sr. Together they shared 29 years of happiness. She was the proud and loving mother of her eight children: Kelly (McGarry) Gabler and her husband Chris of Whitman, William McGarry III of Abington, John McGarry of Braintree, John Newhall and his wife Deborah of Kingston, Richard Newhall, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Lakeville, David Newhall of Barrington NH, Laura (Newhall) Muratore and her partner Joseph Darling of Hanson and Steven Newhall of Derry NH. Lorraine also leaves behind her 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly and gave her great joy. She was the dear, devoted sister of Mary Jo Lingley of Hanover, and loving aunt to her two daughters Kristen Gokey and Melissa Lunetta and their families. Lorraine was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Mucci) Frino. She was raised in Rockland, where she resided most of her life. Following graduation from Rockland High School, she attended Cape Cod Hospital's School of Nursing, where she completed their licensed practical nurse program, leading to her long career, working with children initially and then continuing on to work at South Shore Nursing Home in Rockland, for many years until her retirement. Lorraine was an active longtime member of the Rockland Sons of Italy, where she helped run the weekly bingo game and was a member of their bowling league. She also has been an ongoing supporter of the Rockland Senior Center. Lorraine was an avid bingo player, enjoyed crocheting, knitting, doing puzzles, watching movies and was fond of nature. Lorraine was very well known for the many thoughtful cards she sent for every occasion, adding her own stickers and embellishments, making the recipient of that card feel extra special. Lorraine's greatest source of pride and joy was her loving and supportive family and the numerous memorable family gatherings over the years. She stayed connected with her high school classmates, her nursing school and dear neighborhood friends and those from the Sons of Italy. She was loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lorraine to Hospice of the South Shore and mailed to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Service
11:30 AM
Holy Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
November 17, 2020
My family and I always loved Lorraine! She always made everyone feel like part of the family. God bless you Lorraine.
Mike Gay
Friend
November 16, 2020
Rest In Peace Lorraine ❤ Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gabler Newhall McGarry family we love you all.
Sam and Lisa Pagan
Family Friend
November 16, 2020
Lorraine was so special to so many, especially our Cape Cod nurses family. We will miss her and her dry humor, she always made us laugh. May you rest in peace.
Paulette Manghan
Friend
November 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lorraine's passing, a great gal. Lost lines of family tree and need help. Dick Newhall married my cousin Catherine Silvia and had children, Catherine died and Dick remarries Lorraine Frino and had more children. Could somebody fill in the blanks for me. Jsmith3570@aol.com
John A. Smith Smith
Family
November 14, 2020
To a Special lady You were always so pleasant.. I will miss you when I return to bingo RIP Lorraine Kilroy
Lorraine Kilroy
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Lorraine was a special person. My thoughts and prayers are for all the family in this difficult time.RIP Lorraine
Ruth sargent
Friend
November 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of sorrow. Heaven has seen a beautiful angel entering the gates. Enjoy your beautiful flight and you are again with all your family and friends. RIP
Toni Gummow
Classmate
November 13, 2020
Lorraine what a lovely lady. She will be sadly missed.My condolences
Jean Errico friend from Rockland senior center
Jean Errico
Friend
November 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss Bill. Sounds like your mom was an amazing person.
brian shea
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Will be missed by everyone at the senior center .I miss seeing you at bingo in Rockland when they can open it up again
Jeab sheppard
Friend
November 13, 2020
Dear Lorraine,
I will always remember your kind, caring, way that you possessed forvtsking carecof your patients. All of us girls loved you. We will miss you so very much much. I know that I especially will. Theyvdont make them like you anymore. Til we meet again. Love Margie
Marjorie McDonald
Friend
November 13, 2020
Our love and prayers are extended to the Newhall/McGarry family from The Muratore Family
Mathew Muratore
Family Friend
November 13, 2020
Billy, Your mom sounds like she was quite a lady! Prayers for you and your family. RIP Colleen Forlizzi
Colleen Forlizzi
Friend
November 13, 2020
Bill and Family - so very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. My thoughts are with you all during this very sad time. - Ms. A. Donovan
Adrienne Donovan
Coworker
November 13, 2020
RIP, Lorraine
Michael & Christine Muratore
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved