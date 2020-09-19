Lorraine J. (Snyder) Kordis, of Braintree and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, died September 15, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with Alpha AntiTrypsin Deficiency. Lorraine was born in Quincy to the late Charles and Mary Snyder. A lifelong resident of Braintree, she graduated from Braintree High School, later earning her Certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Quincy VoTech School. She worked for many years at Quincy Hospital, local nursing homes and most recently Granite Medical Group. She spent a majority of her career providing comfort and compassion to the elderly in their time of need. Lorraine was always up for an adventure, and found the humor in mundane situations. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family: traveling with her dear sister, summers in Provincetown, "going to work" at the local casino, attending drag karaoke at The Governor Bradford and her Januarys in Aruba. Lorraine found her passion for forensic science and pathology later in life; she watched the ID channel and crime shows like it was her job. Loving mother of Jessica and her husband Robert Quinn of Braintree, and Amanda Kordis, also of Braintree. Devoted sister, life companion and partner-in-crime to Marylou Sandry of Hingham. Preceded in death by her cherished brothers and dear sister-in-law: Gary, Robert and Judy Snyder. Proud 'Nanny Granny' to Kaelyn, Jack, Matthew and Cameron. DogMom to her sweet Niko. Former wife of J. Christopher Kordis of Walpole. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her always welcoming and loving in-laws. Lorraine leaves behind her friends who she made family: Karla Holmes (the third twin), her beloved CLUB Ladies, her Provincetown gang and her Lauderdale by the Sea friends. Her unique and unmistakable laugh will be missed by many. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, September 21, 4-8 p.m., in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main St. (Rte. 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital). For your safety, there are Covid-19 precautions in place and seating in the church is limited to invited guests only. Family and friends who are invited to attend the funeral Mass in person must register at: https://mass-attendance- registration-shwey-2020. eventbrite.com
or call the church office: 781.337.6333. For those who are unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, the Mass will be live streamed on our youtube channel: SHSTM Collaborative Youtube at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during public visiting hours and may also offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to Alpha-1 Foundation, ATTN: Development Office, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134 or please consider becoming an organ donor to help spare a family the devastation of losing a loved one. The family of Lorraine misses their beloved "Momma".