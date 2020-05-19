|
Lorraine L. (Cudworth) Chisholm, 91, of Plymouth and formerly of Rockland, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Life Care Center in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Velma (Tower) Cudworth of Rockland. Wife of the late and loving husband, Donald B. Chisholm, Lorraine leaves behind 5 children; Donna Chisholm of Hanover, Kathleen Hitchcock and her husband Paul of Abington, Cindy http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Ni-HC5yw29h0Ykn3QIOg3bu?domain=st.george and her husband Les of Sagamore Beach, Robert Chisholm of Plymouth and Scott Chisholm of Plymouth. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Golek of Whitman. Lorraine was "Grandma" to 5 grandchildren; Paul Hitchcock ll of East Bridgewater, Ryan Hitchcock of Abington, Zachary Andre of Dennis port, Jared Andre of Ohio and Alyssa Andre of Bourne. She was "Great Grandma" to 3 great granddaughters. She also leaves nieces and nephew along with great nieces and nephews. Lorraine was an avid bingo player who enjoyed playing games in the Rockland area. She also enjoyed her knitting making afghans and newborn baby hats to donate to local hospitals. The family of Lorraine Chisholm would like to thank all caregivers at Life Care Center in Plymouth who have lovingly cared for her over the last 3 years.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 19, 2020