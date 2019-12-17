|
|
Lorraine (Jason) Lesher, of Hull, died peacefully on December 14, 2019. She was 86. Born in Cohasset, Lorraine was the daughter of the late John and Ellen Jason; loving mother of Bonnie (Fitzpatrick) Palm of Scituate, Ann Georgopoulos of Hingham, and Robert Jason of Hull; caring sister of Virginia Clay, Charlotte Skidmore, Kenneth Jason and the late Ruthie Jason and John Jason; cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorraine grew up in Cohasset and lived in Hull most of her life. She was a Cohasset school bus driver for many years. She loved the ocean, dining out and socializing with family and friends. Lorraine will be remembered for her spunky, independent spirit and outgoing personality. She will be sadly missed by those who spent time with her. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 17, 2019