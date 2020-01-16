|
Lorraine Marie (Dwelley) McAdam of Quincy, entered into rest January 13, 2020, at the age of 79. Lorraine was the senior operator for the Quincy Police Department for 24 years. Beloved wife of the late James Murray McAdam. Loving daughter of the late George and Helen (Kidson) Dwelley. Cherished mother of Laurie Jordan and her husband Edward. Devoted grandmother of Bonnie Jordan, Sherrie Wright, Laura Barron, Stephanie DaSilva, Jaquelin Jordan and great grandmother of 13. Caring sister to the late George Dwelley III. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 17, from 10-11 a.m. and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the MSPCA-Angell Headquarters, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020