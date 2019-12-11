|
|
Lorraine M. (McInnis) Quinn, of Squantum, originally South Boston, died December 9, 2019. Lorraine adored her family and was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anyone she talked to would get the latest news on their accomplishments. She loved to dance, sing, and also travel, especially to St. Petersburg, Fla. to visit her sister. Lorraine was born and raised in South Boston until moving to Squantum in 1952 with her husband Thomas to start a family. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years as a clerk and retired at the age of 70. Lorraine was a loving, selfless, and outgoing woman who was a friend to all. She had a great sense of humor, was giving, and so proud of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Quinn. Loving mother of Maureen Knight and her husband Rusty of Squantum, Thomas Quinn of Plymouth, Michael Quinn and his wife Paula of Raleigh, and Lorrie Fennell and her husband Rickey of Marshfield. Cherished sister of Jean Osterhout of St. Petersburg, Fla., Pat Francis and her husband Robert of Quincy, and the late Dorothy Horan and her surviving husband Joseph, the late Irene Donovan, Rita McPhee, and Alfred McInnis. Proud Grammie of Michael Kenney and his wife Crystal, Conor, Brendan, Kayla, and Colleen Quinn, and Richie, Patrick, and Gregory Fennell and Great-Grammie of Kayla and Emily O'Malley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019