Lorraine M. (Graham) Ward, 88, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1931, in Perth Amboy, NJ, and was raised in Arlington. She earned her undergraduate degree at Boston College. In 1953, she married Robert Ward. She started a family and moved to upstate New York for many years. In 1971, she returned to Mass. and settled in Lexington. Then, while raising a family, she earned her graduate degree in speech-language pathology. She became a respected speech-language pathologist in the Lexington Public Schools at Bridge Elementary School, where she worked for 26 years until retirement. She spent the last 15 years of her life in Hingham, at Linden Ponds Senior Living Community. Lorraine loved music, astrology, reading and travel. She could often be found walking to coffee shops and being the last one to leave the beach during annual summer vacations. She fostered strong relationships with the staff and students with whom she worked, and was passionate about her job and education. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Vera (Graham) DeCosta and husband Deke of Wakefield, and her children, Elizabeth "Beth" Ward of Mattapoisett, Michael Ward and wife Kimberly of Mattapoisett, John Ward and wife Tamara of Tewksbury, and Thomas Ward and wife Patricia of Marshfield. "Gia/Ghia" will be missed by her precious grandchildren, Elizabeth "Betsy" Sylvia, Rebecca Sylvia, Julia Ward, Ryan Ward, Beatrice "Trixie" Ward, Allison "Ally" Ward, and Margaret Ward. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ward, and sister, Patsy Guida. Burial will be private and a "Celebration of Life" for Lorraine will be scheduled for a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations will be collected and presented to the Bridge School Speech/Language Pathology Department. Please make donations out to Tamara Ward and mail to 208 Pike Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.



