Lorraine (Pallotta) Quinn, 93, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy, passed away on the morning of September 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Quinn, former Quincy City Councilor at Large, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage before his passing in 1986. Devoted mother of John J. Quinn, Jr. and his wife Ginny of Weymouth, Arthur J. Quinn of Weymouth, Andrea Q. Santoro and her husband Charles of Cohasset, Garrett M. Quinn and his wife Mary of Hanover and Matthew A. Quinn and his wife Cynthia of Scarborough, Maine. Cherished Nana of 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Alma Apicella and her husband Sal of Salem, Ohio and the late Arthur "Sonny" Pallotta, Joseph Pallotta and his wife Mary; and Anthony "Tony" Pallotta. Sister-inlaw of Marie E. Quinn of Quincy, Nancy Pallotta of Arlington and Scituate; and Mary Ida Pallotta of Va. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Lorraine was the matriarch of the family and shared special relationships with her grandchildren, many of whom sought her advice and guidance. She was an avid genealogist and enjoyed keeping memoirs of her life and growing up on Peggotty Beach in Scituate. She had a lifelong love of the ocean and had summered in Scituate with her family since 1929. She was proud to have been the first female lifeguard on Peggotty Beach in the 1940's and a member of the Peggotty Beach Bathing Beauties. She loved to knit and accomplished her goal of creating a handmade afghan for each of her children and grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world together and were active members of the Quincy Neighborhood Club and the Neighborhood WWW Traveling Group. She worked as a secretary for the Quincy Public Schools for more than 20 years. Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10 -11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraines memory made to the would be appreciated. For online obituary and guest book www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019