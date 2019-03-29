|
Lorraine T. (Stanley) Kelly, of Milton, died on March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Kelly. Loving mother of Thomas "T.J." Kelly of Boston and Kevin Kelly and his wife Sarah of Milton. Cherished Nana of Tillman and Thomas Kelly both of Milton. Sister of the late Joan Flannery. Lorraine is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family and close friends. Lorraine was a graduate of Quincy College, she was among one of the first graduating classes of the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital Nurse Practitioner program. She had a lengthy nursing career at University of Massachusetts Boston. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing bingo and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. She was a United States Air Force Veteran. Most of all Lorraine loved her family who were the cornerstone of her life. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, 2019 in St. Agatha Church at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave, East Milton Square 2 - 5 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019