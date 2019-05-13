Lorraine Walo, age 87, of Port Richey, Fla., formerly of South Weymouth, passed away on December 26, 2018. Lorraine is survived by her children, Nancy and Mark Santiago, Richard and Helena Walo and Barry and Doreen Walo; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Hughes and Catherine Cennami and longtime companion Evan Rich. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Ralph J. Walo, sisters Virginia Libby and brother Peter Fleming. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School. Lorraine was the familiar face behind the prescription counter at Olden's Pharmacy in Columbian Square in South Weymouth for 40 years. She was also a member of the women's auxiliary at the American Legion, George R. Bean post in Weymouth. Lorraine loved travel, painting and decorating cards with her sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice. A celebration of life graveside service will take place on May 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Fairmount Cemetery, located on Cedar St., in East Weymouth. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Services for Lorraine are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located in Weymouth. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 13, 2019