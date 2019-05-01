|
Lorriane M. (Elliott) Padovano, of Randolph for over fifty years, passed away April 28, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She grew up in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School. Lorriane was 71 years old. She was the loving mother of Lisa A. Kretchman of Webster and Christopher Padovano and his wife Katherine of Rockland; dear grandmother of Julian and Roman Padovano; devoted sister of the late Carol Kuhns. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph, until 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For additional information or to leave a sympathy message, please visit our web site at www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2019