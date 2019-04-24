Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. George Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis A. George Jr. Obituary
Louis A. George Jr., of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at age 88, with his family at his side. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Boston College and Boston University Law School. A Milton resident for 40 years, he taught in the Braintree Public Schools for 30 years. The beloved husband of the late Dr. Barbara C. (Weseman) George, MD, Louis was the brother of Gloria George Weber of Milton and the late Charles W. George of Braintree and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton. Burial is at Milton Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. Donations in Louis' memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018, parkinson.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.