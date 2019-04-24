|
Louis A. George Jr., of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at age 88, with his family at his side. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Boston College and Boston University Law School. A Milton resident for 40 years, he taught in the Braintree Public Schools for 30 years. The beloved husband of the late Dr. Barbara C. (Weseman) George, MD, Louis was the brother of Gloria George Weber of Milton and the late Charles W. George of Braintree and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton. Burial is at Milton Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. Donations in Louis' memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018, parkinson.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019