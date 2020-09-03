Louis J. Williams, age 88, of Falmouth, and Naples, Fla., died on August 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Lou was a Brockton native and a 1954 graduate of Stonehill College. In 1955, he married Eleanor B. Powers (1934-1996) and together they raised nine wonderful children in Scituate. Lou had a brilliant career, full of adventure, daring and success. In 1955, he graduated from the Naval Officer Candidates School in Newport, RI, received his commission, and was assigned as an Ensign (and "plank owner") on the brand-new USS Vega, spending the next four years on the high seas between San Francisco and Tokyo. After serving in active duty, Lou continued to be a dedicated Naval officer who proudly remained in the Naval Reserves until January 1973 when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Lt. Commander. In 1970, Lou founded "COM Service Bureau", which he built into a major provider of computerized banking and financial services in New England, before successfully selling the company to a major national bank several years later. He remained an active entrepreneur and investor for the rest of his life. Lou married Jean (Ganley) Caputo-Williams in 1997. Jean and Lou traveled the world together, including a 2016 European river cruise on the Rhine. Both Brockton natives, Jean and Lou set up "Brockton South" in Naples, Fla., as their winter retreat and, during the summers, opened the doors of their Falmouth home to all. Lou had astonishing energy and was incredibly generous with his time, especially with young people trying to get started in life. The love of the sea that Lou developed in the Navy was always with him. He was an avid sailor throughout life, who was happiest under way with his children and grandchildren as his crew. Lou is survived and missed by his wife, Jean Caputo-Williams, his nine children, Matthew J. Williams of Florida, Brian A. Williams of Foxboro, Christopher J. Williams of Dover, NH, Mary E. Troupe of Hingham, Nancy W. Rauscher of Williamstown, Stephanie M. Williams of Beverly, Michael A. Williams of Williamstown, Jennifer L. Williams of Bristol, ME, and Andrew L. Williams of Hingham, his 17 grandchildren, Alex, Sasha, Samuel, Zachary, Eric, Henry, Charlotte, Luke, Ellie, Fiona, Liam, Owen, Leo, Anna, Chloe, Beckett and Faris, and his great-grandson, Benjamin. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Church in Hingham and interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Scituate. A video recording will be made available and there are plans for a public celebration of Lou's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
