|
|
Louis R. Abruzese Jr. of Halifax, died April 8, 2020. Lou was born in Weymouth and was a 1963 graduate of Weymouth High School. Following high school, Lou enlisted in the United States Marines. He was a Customer Service Rep for Cumberland Farms for many years. In his spare time, Lou enjoyed being a longtime scout master in Halifax and also enjoyed taking cruises. Son of the late Louis R. and Dorothy (Knowles) Abruzese. Husband of Kathleen (Sullivan) Abruzese. Father of Matthew Abruzese of Halifax, and Mark Abruzese and his wife, Candice, of Warren, Maine. Pop Pop to Jaden and Ashley Abruzese. Brother of Dorothy Martel of Halifax, the late Paula Lankowski, Anthony Abruzese of South Boston, and Marylou Abruzese of East Falmouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Lou's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020