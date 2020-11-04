1/1
Louise A. MacKinnon
Louise A. MacKinnon, of Hingham and Weymouth, passed away on November 1, 2020, at the age of 90, after a long illness. Louise was born in Hingham. She married her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" in 1952 and they settled in Weymouth, where they raised a family. She was a lifelong member of Union Congregational Church of Weymouth and Braintree and the Order of Eastern Star - Mayflower Chapter. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the Flower Circle at church. She enjoyed working at the Church Fair and made May Baskets. Louise and Bob enjoyed travelling. Most of all she truly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by her husband Robert D. MacKinnon (Deputy Chief of the W.F.D) and her son Robert A. MacKinnon (Stuart, FL). She is survived by her daughter Karen A. Donovan and her husband Paul of Hingham, her daughter-in-law MaryEllen MacKinnon of Stuart, FL. Her grandchildren Allison Spetrini and son-in-law Earl Spetrini of Whitman, Lexi Donovan of Weymouth, Michael Donovan of Hingham, Eva Amyx of Stuart, FL, Hannah Mayo of West Palm, FL, and her eight great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hour for Louise on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Fort Hill Cemetery in Hingham. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association at 120 Longwater Dr. Norwell, MA. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
NOV
7
Burial
Fort Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
