Louise A. (Joyce) McNutt of Norwell, formerly of Braintree and originally from Dorchester, died October 7, 2019, at the age of 87. Louise was proud of her Irish heritage and was blessed to make five trips to Ireland. She enjoyed family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and extended family at Rocky Pond in Plymouth. She was the wife of the late Joseph D. McNutt Sr.; loving mother of Joyce A. Dufresne and husband Jim of Dataw Island, S.C., Mary Gill and husband Jaime of Marshfield and Lucerne, Switzerland, Tricia McNutt of Braintree, Joseph D. McNutt Jr. and wife Donna of Weymouth and Noreen Marsters of Plymouth; devoted "Gram" to 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Louise may be made to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019