Louise Birtwell

Louise Holman Birtwell, of Hingham, passed away May 28, 2020. Born at home in South Weymouth on May 31, 1925 to James Mitchell Holman and Myrtle Holman, Louise joined her husband "Birt", of nearly 76 years, exactly one month from his passing. She is survived by her daughter Jean Williams (Roger), Chatham, Mass. and sons Ken Birtwell, Harwich, Mass. and Allan Birtwell (Veronica), Standish, Maine, and her former daughter-in-law, Zita Heupel of Grand Island, Neb. along with seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Leroy, of Florence, Mass. and her daughter-in-law, Geri Birtwell. Louise was a proud Weymouth High School graduate, class of 1943. She was in sales for many years while she lived in Weymouth. While stationed in Dallas she found the time to take up oil painting. Her family will forever enjoy the results of her artistic skills. After their transfer to Alameda she worked in the offices of the San Leandro Unified School District. Upon her return to South Weymouth she worked for many years as an administrative assistant at the South Weymouth Savings Bank. Louise and Birt began their RVing adventures while living in Texas. They criss-crossed the U.S. and Nova Scotia, enjoying the sights they saw and the people they met along the way. They particularly enjoyed camping in Humarock, Mass. She enjoyed their move to Linden Ponds in 2004 where she made and renewed many friendships. You would often find her either in the Computer Room or the pool. She was a great yodeler, an amusing story teller and really tough to beat at Scrabble. A celebration of life for Louise and Birt will be held together at a later date. Donations in memory of Louise can be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S. Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or your local food pantry.



