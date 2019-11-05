|
|
Louise Carolyn (L'Heureux) O'Neil of Plymouth, formerly of Taunton, died peacefully on November 3, 2019, at Laurelwood at Pinehills after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of David R. O'Neil of Plymouth, she was the loving mother of Gregory Baacke and his wife Shawna of Sandwich, Scott Baacke of Plymouth, Robert O'Neil of Walpole, Jennifer Cluett and her husband Wayne of Charlton and Elizabeth Barrows and her husband Stephen of Walpole; sister of Shirley Maguire of Middleboro and the late James L'Heureux, Marjorie Borges and Patricia Luiz; cousin of Sandy Menard; cherished grandmother of Austin, Kera, Jack, Michaela, Connor, Casey, Nate, Maggie, Caellum, Ashlyn and Amber. Born in Taunton, August 30, 1941, daughter of the late Louis and Elaine (McDonough) L'Heureux, she was educated in Taunton and a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1959, where she was a cheerleader and member of the National Honor Society. Carolyn had worked in Sales for Glenwood Caloric Appliances for many years. Before retiring she worked as an administrative assistant at Jordan Hospital. She was an avid golfer and was member of the Pine Hills Golf Club. Carolyn enjoyed flowers, going to the beach, traveling and spending time in Florida and Aruba. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Thursday, November 7, from 9-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 1:15 p.m. in the Massachusetts. National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019