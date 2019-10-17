The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
Louise E. Kennedy Obituary
Louise E. (Mezzetti) Kennedy of Weymouth, passed away suddenly on October 12, 2019. Louise graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and Quincy City Hospital Nursing School. Louise furthered her education graduating from Boston College with a B.S. in Nursing. Later, she was awarded a coveted Robert Wood Johnson Foundation scholarship to Boston College where she earned her master's degree in Nursing. Louise cared for numerous patients as a nurse practitioner with Harbor Medical Associates in Weymouth and Scituate. She cherished her relationships with the doctors, her colleagues, and friends that provided her with mentorship and support. Louise was an active member in the Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth and developed many lasting friendships in the parish. Louise was the beloved daughter of the late Louis J. and Olympia (Salvucci) Mezzetti of Quincy. She was the treasured wife of Edward W. Kennedy for 54 years. Louise is survived by her daughter, Kathleen of Arlington; and her son, David and his wife Kate and their two children, Olivia and Jack, all of Kingston. She is also survived by her sister, Carole Friedman of Braintree. The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing nurses and compassionate doctors at the neuroscience intensive care unit at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019
