Louise Johanna (Hand) DeSisto, a lifelong resident of Plymouth, passed into eternal rest on September 25, 2019, at Cape Cod Hospital, at the age of eighty-eight. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Robert DeSisto. She was the loving mother of Joseph DeSisto of Plymouth, John DeSisto and his wife Suzanne of Milford, James DeSisto and his wife Janet of Carver, Jane Amaral and her husband Steven of Forestdale, and Joanne Swirbalus and her husband Edward of Plymouth. She was the cherished grandmother of Marielle and Emma DeSisto, Jacquelyn Alex and Michael DeSisto, Angela Kotkosky, Nikki Kotkosky-Tuffin and Shelley Pemental, John, Peter and Katherine Amaral and Julia and Joseph Swirbalus. She was the great-grandmother to Hayden, Lily, Jack and Allen. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and John Hand. Louise was born October 2, 1930, to Edward and Genevieve (DeCost) Hand. She was born and raised in Plymouth and was a 1948 graduate of Plymouth High School. Louise was employed by the Electric Light Company. She was an active member for many years of the St. Peters Womens Guild. She was the treasurer the Plymouth Guild of Catholic Charities. Louise had many hobbies including, skiing, puzzles, dancing, sewing, quilting, rug braiding and bowling. She was an avid reader and extensive traveler. She built and maintained lifelong relationships and loved spending time with her family during gatherings. Her legendary homemade cookies will always be remembered and sorrowfully missed, especially by her grandchildren. A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral & Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Davis Funeral & Cremation Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. Interment will be in the St. Josephs Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry/ St. Peters Parish, 10 Memorial Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019