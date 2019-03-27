|
|
Louise (Mealey) Kapples, age 88, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Linden Ponds, after a brief illness. Louise was born in Boston on April 19, 1930 to the late John M. and Louisa (ONeil) Mealey. She grew up in Brookline, attended St. Marys Catholic School and Brookline High School, and was a part-time organist for St. Marys Catholic Church during her high school and college years. She graduated from the former Framingham State Teachers College (now Framingham State University) and received a Masters of Education from Boston College. She was an elementary school teacher and fourth grade was her favorite. In 1958, Louise married the love of her life, John Walsh Kapples, who pre-deceased her on August 29, 2018. Louise lived in Hingham for the last twenty-three years and previously in Quincy upon marriage. Louise was an intelligent, hard-working, kind and loving wife and mother. Her college year book described her as "poised, proficient and imperturbable." She was devoted to caring for her husband, John, and supporting her sons and grandchildren in any way she could. Her family was her highest priority. She was a deeply faithful Roman Catholic who enjoyed building relationships and making friends where ever she went. Louise was an active member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, the Cohasset Golf Club and the Charles River Country Club for many years. In addition to supporting her family, she enjoyed travelling, playing cards and reading. Beloved wife for sixty years of the late John Walsh Kapples. Devoted mother of John W. "Jack" Kapples and his wife Lucy of Wellesley, Joseph W. Kapples and his wife Peggy of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Eileen, Catherine, Lucy, John and Henry Kapples of Wellesley, Patrick, Liam and Sean Kapples of Franklin. Louise will be deeply missed by all. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, March 29, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Marys Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019