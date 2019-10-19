|
Louise M. (Grady) Bates, of Scituate, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late John E. Bates. Loving mother of seven children, John E. and wife Maryna of Ukraine, Brian C. and wife Agatha of Norwell, Julie Mahoney and husband Brian of Scituate, Mark C. and wife Linda of Plymouth, Joe P. and wife Karen of Plymouth, Joanne Bates of Concord, NH., Christine Pasour and husband Jeff of Dallas, NC. Beloved Nana of Kelly, Brian and Kristina Mahoney, Brianna and Marina Bates, Rebecca, Rachel and Brian Bates, Sean Ferry and John Pasour. Born in Arlington, Louise was a graduate of St. Clemens High School and attended Framingham State College. Her first job was working with designer Bianca at Grover Cronin Department store in Waltham. With a passion for helping others, Louise worked with special needs children for many years and pioneered the special needs vocational training program at Scituate High School and she volunteered with the Special Olympics. She was also a longtime member of the Friends of the Scituate Commission on Disabilities. Louise also volunteered with the St. Marys Pine Street Inn group for many years. Louise loved to travel with her husband. Favorite destinations included Naples FL., the White Mountains of NH., and Italy. She enjoyed many summers with friends and family at Peggotty and Egypt beach in Scituate. In later years, Louise could be found picking through "treasures" at Scituates infamous Take-It-or-Leave-It table. She especially enjoyed many evenings watching the sun set at Scituate light house while enjoying a Marias sub. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Nativity, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor. Interment is private. Visiting hours omitted. Donations in Louises memory can be made to the Special Olympics, 512 Forest Street Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019