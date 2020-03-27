|
|
Louise M. (Costa) McRae, of Weymouth, died March 24, 2020. Louise was a life long resident of Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School class of 1947. She worked in customer service at East Weymouth Savings Bank and retired from customer service from State Street. Louise was a devout Catholic and active member at St. Albert The Great Church in Weymouth, where she participated in the Vigil to keep the Church open as well as took part as a Eucharistic Minister. Louise enjoyed knitting, crochet and sewing. Her main passion in life was her family and spending time with those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late William F. McRae. Loving mother of Michael J. McRae and his wife Kathleen of Winchendon, Marie P. Caracciola and her late husband Paul J. of Florida, Patrick A. McRae of Erving and Nancy L. McRae of Weymouth. Cherished Nonni of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Caring sister of Angelina F. Johnson of Quincy and the late Vincent J. Costa, the late Joseph A. Costa and the late Albert F. Costa. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Due to the COVID-19 services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise may be made to Dove, Inc. P.O. Box 690267, Quincy MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020