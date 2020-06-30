Louise M. "Lucy" Murphy of South Boston died June 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Caroline "Lena" (Huber) and Edward Murphy. Devoted sister of the late Caroline "Carrie" and Edward "Eddie" Murphy. Much loved cousin of the Tkacik, Chapin, Huber and Donohue families. Best friend of Kitty Police and family. He was a manager for N.E. Telephone Co. and member of the CIA and N.E. Telephone Co. Pioneers club. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1, in St. Brigid's Church at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzeimer's Assoc., www.alz.org, or St. Brigid's Parish, 841 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 30, 2020.