Lucia Anderson, of Hingham, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a long illness. Lucia grew up in Cohasset and graduated from Cohasset High School. In 1961, she married Donald Doroni in Scituate, where they started a family. Lucia later moved to Hingham, where she was a paraprofessional at Plymouth River School for more than thirty years. Lucia married Kenneth Anderson in 1983. They have resided in Weymouth since 1994. Lucia loved the ocean, animals, and arts and crafts. She enjoyed her husband Kens music and never missed a concert. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially hosting family gatherings. Lucia is survived by her beloved husband Kenneth Anderson of Weymouth, her loving children Donald Doroni Jr. and his partner, Susan Andrusaitis of Hudson, Steven Doroni and his wife Paula of Braintree, and Debra Doroni and her husband James Aldrich of Wakefield, R.I., and her cherished grandchildren Krystin, Donald III, Steven Jr, Jillian, and Aija. Lucia is also survived by three great-grandchildren and her sister Jeanne Nickelson of Virginia. A celebration of Lucia's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family. Donations may be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020