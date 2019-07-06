|
Lucille Grace (Visconti) Noe, of Stoughton, passed away July 2, 2019 in the presence of her loving family after a long illness with Alzheimer's Disease. Lucille was the loving wife of the late James Sebastiano Noe. Lucille was the loving daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta Visconti of Boston, MA. Sister to her late siblings, John Visconti of Boston, MA, RoseMarie Visconti of Chelsea, MA and Charlotte Sabella of Holbrook, MA. She is also survived by her children Frank Noe of Stoughton, Ann Rynne and her husband Fred of Watertown and Donna O'Rourke of Plymouth. Grandma to Mandy, Ashley and Savannah and great grandma to Fayth. Also an honorary Grandma to Becky Decruz of Mansfield and her children Makayla, Michael and Vivian, as well as countless nieces and nephews. Also survived by four sisters in law, Marguerite (Peggy) Noe of Stoughton, Josie Patania of Revere, Lauretta Noe of Winthrop and Man- uella (Ella) Verrochi of Roslindale. Lucille will be greatly missed by her family and friends; everyone loved her. Lucille grew up in the old Boston West End which she always had very fond mem- ories of. She loved to cook for her family and friends, loved to go to almost any occasion she and her husband were invited to and enjoyed going to the Stoughton Council on Aging. Lucille was very active in her church and worked as a Man- ager at McDonalds in Stoug- hton for many years. She had such an infectious laugh that you could not help but laugh with her. The last 3 years of her life Lucille was a resident at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. She had a few challenging years here with her Alzheimers. She will often be in the thoughts and forever in the hearts of her family. Visiting Hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Tuesday, July 9 from 9-11 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Lucilles memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019