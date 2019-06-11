Lucille Marsh, 82, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Marshfield and Plymouth, Mass., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019. She joins her husband Ricky Marsh of 35 years. Lucy, as she was known, resided with her daughter Jacqueline and her son-in-law Stephen Wenhold. She is also survived by daughters, April Leonard and Jean Vento; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lucy graduated from Plymouth High School in 1954. She worked in retail most of her life and raised her daughters. Later in life, she found her passion as a home health provider. Her six years of training and working in this field enabled her to care for her husband during his last years. A celebration of life will be held at the Davis Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth, on June 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rev. Ray Wall will officiate. Interment of ashes will follow at the Marsh plot behind Second Congregational Church, Route 3A, Manomet, Mass. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary