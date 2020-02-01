|
Lucille (Christie) Olson, age 87, of Franklin and formerly of S. Weymouth, passed away on January 30, 2020. Lucille was born in Orient, ME and later on moved to Hingham, where she graduated high school in 1949. She considered herself so lucky to have stayed close to her childhood friends well through retirement. After marrying her beloved husband Robert "Bert", they settled in S. Weymouth on Elmer Rd. where they spent many years raising their three sons. In retirement, Lucille and Bert enjoyed five years in Hull and recently have been living in Franklin. Lucille had been a lifelong member of Old South Union Church in S. Weymouth where she and Bert participated in the "M and M" club for many years. Lucille also enjoyed travelling, skiing, golfing, painting, the Mother of Twins Club and most of all cultivating memories with family and friends. Lucille is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bert Olson, her loving children, Glenn Olson and his wife Cyndi of N. Attleboro, Douglas Olson and his partner Patricia Keefe of Weymouth, and Donald Olson and his wife Meredith of Woburn, her cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Charles, Sofia, and Matthew, and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Joseph, and a third on the way. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Lucille on Monday February 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Friends will gather Tuesday morning in the Old South Union Church located at 25 Columbian St., Weymouth, for a funeral service that will begin at 11:30 a.m. A private burial ceremony will be at a later date. Donations in memory of Lucille may be made to Old South Union Church at the address above. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020