Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
1938 - 2020
Luigi Leone Obituary
Luigi Leone, age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cecile Leone; his children, Christine Williams and husband Graham, Robert Leone and wife Jennifer, Sandra Kearns and husband Scott and Phyllis Linabury and husband Mark; as well as 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Visiting hours will be held at Peck Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., on Friday starting at 9 a.m. and concluding in a Catholic prayer service from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Dana Faber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place W, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2020
