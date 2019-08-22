|
Luigi P. Avitabile, age 84, of Hanson, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Luigi was born and raised in Agerola, Italy, to the late Dominic and Teresa (Avitabile) Avitabile. He immigrated to the United States in 1956, arriving in South Boston before settling in Quincy for many years. He had lived in Hanson for the past thirty-eight years. He was employed as a tunnel worker, was a proud "sandhog", and forty-year member of the Tunnel Workers Union Local 88. After retirement, he worked as a bricklayer for the M.J. Spero Company in Braintree for many years. Luigi enjoyed trips to the race track and was a Boston sports fan. Most of all, he was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time and supporting his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved husband for sixty years of Lina A. (Cristina) Avitabile. Devoted father of Luigi Avitabile, Jr. of Holbrook, Teresa Vecchionne and her husband Vincent of Rockland, Michael Avitabile and his wife Suzanne of Quincy, Maria MacKenzie and her husband Richard of Pembroke, and Dominic Avitabile of Halifax. Luigi is survived by eight loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joseph Avitabile and his wife Winnie of Hanover, and Rose Cuomo of Quincy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, August 24, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday 4-8 p.m. Interment Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. For those who wish, donations in Luigis memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater New England, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019