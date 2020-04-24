|
Lyle W. Strode, 84, died on April 17, 2020 at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home due to complications from progressive supranuclear palsy. Born in Fairbury, Ill. on May 30, 1935 to Ollie G. and Grace Strode, Lyle was raised on a farm where he learned early what it meant to work hard alongside his five siblings. After high school, he played AA baseball throughout Illinois and some time at Joliet Junior College. Drafted into the U.S. Navy, he served as a sonar man for four years. Upon returning from military service, Lyle entered the electronic manufacturing field with Philips Control. After settling in the South Shore, he started several successful manufacturing representative businesses. Lyle was a devoted husband to Dona Strode for 32 years. He volunteered with Lakeville Council on Aging and as a youth hockey and baseball coach. He enjoyed fishing, golf, skiing, gardening, and watching the Bruins. At the age of 79, Lyle placed his faith in his Lord and savior Jesus Christ and was baptized. He is survived by his wife Dona of Lakeville; son Lindsay Strode (wife Meg); granddaughter Juliana Sass (husband Byron) and their two children; grandson Christian Strode; granddaughter Kailey Strode; son Eric Strode and his children; stepsons Chuck Lerch (wife Rachel); Mike Lerch (wife Antonina) and step-grandchildren Caroline, Cassandra, Anna, and Ellie. Services are private, with interment at Sampson Cemetery in Lakeville.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2020