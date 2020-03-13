|
Lynn R. Keegan-Smith, age 52, of Rockland, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 10, 2020. A dynamic personality with a great sense of humor, Lynn enjoyed working as a Business Intelligence Manager at Compass Medical in Bridgewater. Always quick with a smile and positive outlook, Lynn loved to travel, read, entertain and truly passionate about anything that involved time with her family, especially vacations. Wife of Richard Smith, mother of Amanda Smith, Anthony Smith, and Matthew Smith, all of Rockland. Daughter of Ruthie Keegan of Hingham, Daniel Keegan and his wife, Sandra, of Plymouth. Sister of Danielle Messina and her husband, Chris, Jaime Keegan, Diane DiAntonio and her husband, Chris Kent, David Keegan and his wife, Jocelyn, Brian Evans and his wife, Cristina, and Shawn Evans and his wife, Regina. Sister-in-law of Daniel Smith. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. From the moment Lynn was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of spindle-cell lung cancer, she continued to live her life to the fullest. In honor of Lynn and in lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Mass General Cancer Center to the Be a Piece of the Solution Fund for Lung Cancer Research. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ or mailed to the MGH Development Office, attention: Keith Erickson, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks payable to Massachusetts General Hospital. Please include "Lynn Keegan Smith" on the memo line. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020