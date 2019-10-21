|
|
M. Claire Plourde, age 94, of Weymouth passed away on October 18, 2019. Claire was a retired Registered Nurse and Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Church. Claire was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Rose (Thiboutot) Plourde. She graduated St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing in Boston where she served on the Alumni Association as a committee member for the Centennial Celebration which took place in 1995. Claire worked at St. Elizabeths to start her career then was a Nurse Manager at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. for 30 years until her retirement. She was a founding member of the Mass Chapter 1 of the Association of Perioperative Nurses, serving as its president for four years then also serving on a National level as vice president. In 1995 Claire received the President's Award from her chapter for outstanding commitment and service. She was also a recipient of the Jerry G. Peers Distinguished Service Award, a member of the Weymouth Catholic Club, Friend of the Weymouth Public Library, life member of the Friends of South Shore Hospital, longtime volunteer at Weymouth Food Pantry, South Shore Hospital Nurse's Scholarship Committee, and a member of the Respect Life Committee at Immaculate Conception Church. Claire also received the AORN's President's Award for her mentorship and contribution to perioperative nursing. Claire was predeceased by her three sisters Yvette Slattery, Lucille Hamilton, and Irene Nolet-Schuler. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and greatnephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Claire on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Claire may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry at PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019