|
|
M. Frances Keyes, age 94, of Hull, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Sister of the late Margaret M. Conwell, Frederick A. Keyes Jr., Helen Mary Keyes, she was the dear cousin of the late William F. Hennessey of the South End and Hull, Ann Praught of Dedham, Joseph F. Hennessey of Longmeadow, and Angela Heffernan of W. Roxbury. Also survived by beloved cousin, Sister Mary Hennessey, RC of Chicago; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ms. Keyes was a member of the Ace of Clubs, Hull Democratic Town Committee, Hull Chapter of the American Red Cross (Water Safety), Hull Yacht Club, St. Ambrose Girl Scouts Alumni. She worked as a teacher in Randolph before teaching for 40 years in the town of Hull. She was a supervisor of swimming instructors and life guards Town of Hull, as well as a supervisor of the Hull Yacht Club swimming instructors. Franny was on the Board of Directors for Hull Medical Center, St. Ann's Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Hull Lifesaving Museum. Visiting hours on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 9-11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019