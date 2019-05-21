M. Jeannette (Holmes) Ziegler of Braintree, died May 18, 2019. Jeannette was born in Boston, to the late Bowden and Mary Holmes. She was raised in Medford and Braintree. Jeannette graduated from Braintree High School, Emmanuel College, and Boston University. She earned her bachelor's degree and two master's degrees, worked for the Department of Defense, and then taught for several years at Hull High School, Quincy College, and Laboure College. Jeannette was a talented violinist and performed in the Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra and with the Boston Pops. Beloved wife of the late Herbert L. Ziegler, she was the loving mother of John H. Ziegler and his wife Joanne of N.H., Marisa C. Greenfield and her husband Matthew of Middleton, Peter Ziegler and his wife Lynne Brooks of Marblehead, Michael Ziegler and his wife Celia of Calif. Mary Gallo and her husband James of N.J., Mark Ziegler and his wife Jude of Marshfield, Anne Dalto and her husband Thomas of Braintree, Matthew Ziegler and his wife Kathi of Fla., Richard Ziegler and his wife Maura of Quincy, Joan Ziegler of Weymouth,;and mother-in-law of Harumi Ziegler of Calif.; proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons David and Paul Ziegler. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, May 23, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Clare's Church, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra at southeasternphil.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019