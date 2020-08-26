M. Virginia McCann (Davis) of North Weymouth, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was 98. Virginia grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls and Boston Clerical School. She worked for the New England Telephone where she was blessed with wonderful friends and met her husband Jim. In the early years Virginia enjoyed camping, boating and traveling. She was an avid gardener, loved going for walks around her neighborhood, doing puzzles, reading and watching New England sports. She was the quintessential grandmother, always sewing, knitting, crocheting and baking. She made an endless amount of baby sweaters and blankets for gifts and a coffee cake that is impossible to replicate. She loved spending time with her family and they will miss her everyday. Beloved wife of the late James W. McCann, Sr. Devoted mother of Janice V. Clifford and her husband Herb of North Weymouth, James W. McCann, Jr. and his wife Susan of Hanover, Paul J. McCann and his wife Marianne of Weymouth and Stephen W. McCann of North Weymouth and his companion Marianne Bennett of Whitman. Loving sister of Pauline Verney of Quincy. Cherished Grammie of 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 5-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Masks are required and social distancing will be in place. A funeral service will be celebrated outdoors on Friday at 11 a.m. at Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Virginias family understands if you are unable to gather with them at this time, but friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. A funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Jerome Church at a later date when the family feels it is safer to do so. Donations in Virginias name may be made to Father Bills and Mainspring 460 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.