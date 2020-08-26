MacDonald Sprague Jr., 71, of Marshfield, passed away on August 19, 2020, after years of fighting numerous health challenges. MacDonald was born in Randolph, to Ruth and Macdonald Sprague Sr. He graduated from North Eastern College with honors and began his journey with his father and brothers to become a titan in the roofing industry. Mac was a staple in the lives of his family and friends. He provided support through challenging times, invaluable life lessons, and worked relentlessly to improve himself and the lives of the people around him. He built and raced cars as a younger man and then spent many years creating priceless memories with his siblings, nieces, and nephews snowmobiling in NH & VT. Ultimately Mac found his passion on the ocean in tuna fishing. Like most things he did, he excelled at fishing and for many years one of his biggest joys was sharing his boat and the ocean with the people he loved. MacDonald is survived by not only his 3 children, MacDonald Sprague III, Meredith Sprague and Michael Sprague, but also countless nieces and nephews that he treated as if they were his own children. His sisters Mary Ellen and Susan and his brothers Gerald, Rod, and Peter will continue to carry the Sprague family legacy into the future. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the Governor's orders, the funeral home will be limited on the number of people allowed at one time. Social distancing and facial coverings are mandatory inside and out of the funeral home at all times). Friends and family are invited to join the family for a reception to celebrate Mac's life on Saturday, August 29, at 1 p.m. at 467 Congress Street, Duxbury. And per his wishes, keep your hands off the woodwork. Donations in Mac's memory can be made to the New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian Street, South Weymouth MA 02190. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information, please visit the web site, macdonaldfuneralhome.com
