Madeline "Molly" Catherine Jancaterino Papile died from a stroke in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, August 28, 2020. Molly was born December 14, 1917, in Quincy, Mass., to the late Rocco and Anna Jancaterino. She was educated in Quincy Public Schools (Quincy High School, class of 1935), and Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. In 1943 she married John Papile, also of Quincy, and had two daughters, LuAnn Papile, a retired physician who lives in Albuquerque, N.M., and Janet O'Day, a retired nurse who lives in Wells, Maine. John and Molly were married 53 years when he died in 1994. She worked briefly at South Shore Hospital and spent most of her nursing career in Quincy. At Quincy City Hospital she served as nursing supervisor and later as an educator at the hospital's school of nursing. When her daughters were approaching college, Molly realized that she, too, wanted to go to college. She graduated from Boston College with both bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing and was the founding nurse of the Quincy Public Schools LPN Program at the Quincy Vocational Technical School. She also served on a state committee to raise standards for nursing home directors. In 1983, she retired and for two years volunteered as a nursing home ombudsman. She realized this was her last chance to develop new interests that she hadn't had the time or money for while raising a family. To give back, she took the AARP Tax Aide training and taught other volunteers in Quincy, Weymouth, Braintree and Milton, Mass., for 20 years. She learned how to play golf and loved it, took oil painting lessons and "was consumed by it", and took up bridge and canasta. She made new friends wherever she went. Most people who knew Molly recognized her as a woman ahead of her time and a "force of nature." In an article published in The Patriot Ledger, Quincy, on the celebration of her 100th birthday, she gave the following advice on aging "Do what you always wanted to do. Develop whatever interests you ever had. Do it now if you can because you'll be surprised how it sneaks up on you." At age 101 she gave up her independent living and moved to Albuquerque where she was lovingly cared for by her daughter LuAnn and LuAnn's longtime partner Dan Behles (Molly's A#1 private chef). She remained bright, alert, and independent right up to her death. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Lucille DiCesare and Isabelle Rieger and her brothers, John, Rocky, George, and Charles Jancaterino. She leaves her daughters, LuAnn Papile (partner Dan Behles) and Janet O'Day (wife Rosemary Ananis) and her one and only grandchild, Colin O'Day (partner Karen Locascio) who for several years took Molly for her weekly grocery shopping and hairdresser appointment and willingly ran any errand Molly needed. She also leaves brothers-in-law, Chick and Jimmy Papile, sister-in-law, Gloria Kelly (Al) and numerous nieces and nephews from Massachusetts to Hawaii. Due to COVID-19, there will be no gathering at this time. There will be a memorial Mass at St. John's Church in Quincy when it is safe to do so. Her ashes will be interred at the Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. Donations can be made in Molly's memory to Boston College School of Nursing, Maloney Hall, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, MA 02467.



