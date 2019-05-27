|
|
Madelyn "Maddie" McCoy, of Hingham, passed away peacefully, May 23, 2019 at the age of 11. Maddie's sweet spirit endeared her to so many. Her bright smiling face would always light up a room, cheer up a friend, or inspire her family as she faced her medical challenges with grace and courage. Our Maddie excelled in school, on the playing field, and in the gym. Maddie loved being a member of the Galway Rovers club soccer team and the head over heels gymnastics team. She also loved to ski, paint, swim, play cards and loved being at the Cape and the Lake with her family. During our long ordeal of driving into Childrens Hospital and Dana Farber, Maddie would ask us why the homeless people were on the streets, and where they slept and ate their meals. Maddies kind heart made her determined to help them and right up until the end she was making bracelets and bookmarks that she planned to sell to raise money for cancer patients and homeless shelters. Maddie never used her illness as an excuse and lived her life to the fullest extent possible. She fought hard to get to school to be with her friends and teachers even when it was difficult. She amazed the doctors and family and friends with her strength and resilience every step of the way. Maddie was beautiful, thoughtful, kind, intelligent and caring young girl. And we will miss her dearly every day. Beloved daughter of Ann (Furey) and Stephen McCoy of Hingham. Cherished sister of Grace and Lucy McCoy of Hingham. Loving granddaughter of Stephen McCoy of Norwell and his late wife Joan McCoy, and the late Michael and Phyllis Furey of Lynn. Loving great-granddaughter of Lorraine Smart of Dennis. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham. Madelyns funeral Mass will be held in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring the memory and spirit of Madelyn may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Ste. 602, Boston, MA 02215 or Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for information and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2019