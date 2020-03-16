|
Malcolm W. Pohl Sr., of Weymouth, died March 11, 2020. Malcolm was a proud Navy veteran for over 20 years during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He also worked for 12 years for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was a member of the German Culture Club in Walpole as well as the Braintree Rifle and Pistol Club. In his spare time, Malcolm enjoyed reading, pistol shooting, and mechanics. Husband of the late Sandra E. (Howard) Pohl. Father of Malcolm W. Pohl, Jr. of Fall River and the late David H. Pohl. Grandfather of David Pohl and his wife, Lisa Totaro-Pohl of Holden, Jenna Seip and her husband, Brian, of Middleboro, and Kari St. Laurent and her husband, Michael, of Easton, Md.. Great-grandfather of Maddie and Canna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 650 Dudley Street, Boston, MA 02125. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020