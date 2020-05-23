|
Marcia Herget, of Braintree, age 94, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Bay Path Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Duxbury of natural causes. Marcia was born in 1925 in Plymouth, MA to Elizabeth and William Thomas. She was married to the love of her life, the late H. Frederick Herget. Marcia is survived by her son Tom and wife Jill of Braintree, and their children, Danielle and Lenore; her daughter Kristine McKee and husband David of Kingston and their daughter Amy; and her daughter Janice King and her husband Robert of Kingston, and their children, Beth, Cynthia, and Meg. Her ten great-grandchildren, Kate, Sean, Chuck, Bobby, Lylah, Cole, Dylan, Ava, Callie, and Isabelle were a special blessing. Growing up in Plymouth of Mayflower heritage, Marcia graduated from Plymouth High School in 1943 and three days later became a "grease monkey" at Otis Air Base working in the Army Motor Pool. She and two friends were the first women hired in that capacity, a source of great pride to Marcia. Marcia met her husband, Fred Herget, on a blind date in 1945, marrying him in 1946. They eventually settled down and raised a family in Braintree where Marcia lived in the same house for 64 years. Marcia worked very hard behind the scenes to enhance the wonderful success of the Braintree High School Athletic Department and the Braintree Recreation Department. For many years she basically organized and scheduled the wildly popular summer swimming programs. A very talented chef and baker, Marcia was especially noted for her pies and pumpkin breads, graciously served after every Braintree High School basketball game. Marcia was also a lover of crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She particularly enjoyed knitting sweaters and blankets for friends and family. She treasured all of her many friends who were always there for her, but her family was her life, as she often said. The family is grateful for the kind, helpful and loving care provided by the staff of Bay Path Nursing Center and Kindred Hospice of Fall River. Burial will be private with a celebration of life at a later date. Should friends desire, donations may be made in Marcia Herget's name to the Fred Herget Memorial Scholarship at Braintree High School.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020