Marcia Jenny Anderson (Gullickson), 76, of Pembroke Massachusetts, passed away on May 23, 2019 in her daughters Carver home. Marcia is survived by her son Steven Reardon of West Bridgewater, Daughter Nancy (Reardon) Barone and her husband David of Carver, her Son Kenneth Reardon and his wife Kit of Plymouth, her granddaughter Alissa (Reardon) Zlogar and her husband Aaron of Plymouth, their two sons Aaron Jr. and Austin, granddaughter Adryana Barone of Weymouth, Marcias sister Elaine Tirrell of Marion and Brother Paul Gullickson of Beverly. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Anderson, grandson Steven Reardon Jr of Pembroke and her youngest brother Don Gullicksen of Harrison, Maine. Marcia was born in Quincy to Fredrick Gullickson and Ida Green on December 18, 1942. She went to Quincy North high school and graduated in 1960. She worked as a Telephone operator and waitress prior to the founding of the family business in Bridgewater. She enjoyed her grandchildren, traveling, Bingo and the casino and her family. Funeral service will be held at Shepherd's Funeral Home, Kingston, MA on June 2, 2019. Visiting hours with the family will be from 12 to 3 p.m. with a brief service following. Shepherds Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Research Institute Boston. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Mary, Nicole and all the wonderful people that have helped care for both Marcia and Bob over the last few years.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 24, 2019